Ogwumike scores 22 to help Sparks beat Liberty 84-74

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 22 points, Liz Cambage added 16 and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the New York Liberty 84-74. Chiney Ogwumike had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Katie Lou Samuelson also scored 12 points and Jordin Canada added 11 points and seven assists for the Sparks. Los Angeles (9-11) has won back-to-back games for the first time since the end of May. Nneka Ogwumike made a layup midway through the third quarter to give the Sparks the lead for good at 53-52. Marine Johannes led the Liberty (8-12) with 17 points and Natasha Howard scored 13. Sabrina Ionescu had 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists but made just 5 of 18 from the field and committed six turnovers.