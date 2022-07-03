Ostapenko loss leaves just one GS women’s champ at Wimbledon

By KEN MAGUIRE

AP Sports Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Tatjana Maria has pulled off another upset at Wimbledon to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the age of 34. She’ll face not another high-seeded opponent but 22-year-old Jule Niemeier who is making her All England Club debut. It will be an all-German showdown for a place in the semifinals. Heading into the second week at Wimbledon only two of the top 15 seeds remain in the women’s draw. There’s just one Grand Slam champion left. That’s Simona Halep. In the men’s draw, two Americans were eliminated. David Goffin of Belgium defeated 23rd-seeded Frances Tiafoe in five sets to set up a quarterfinal match against ninth-seeded Cameron Norrie who advanced in straight sets over Tommy Paul.