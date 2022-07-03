Wimbledon crowds down 7% from 2019; 2nd-lowest since 2007

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — There is a reason it might seem there are more empty green seats in the stands at Wimbledon this year: There are fewer spectators than usual. Official attendance through the first six days of main-draw competition at the All England Club is down 7% from the Week 1 total at the last pre-pandemic edition of the tournament in 2019. And setting aside the last two years, the 2022 figure is the second-lowest since 2007. Crowd sizes and ticket sales were limited in 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns and the tournament was canceled altogether in 2020 amid the pandemic.