Zhou involved in frightening 1st-lap crash at British GP

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Zhou Guanyu was taken for to the medical center after a frightening first-lap crash at the British Grand Prix on Sunday. His Alfa Romeo team says the only Chinese driver in Formula One does not appear to be seriously hurt. Zhou’s car flew upside down in the multi-car incident at the first corner and was wedged between a fence and tire barriers. The race was red flagged. Alfa Romeo team manager Beat Zehnder told German broadcaster Sky Sport that Zhou was able to speak and was taken to the medical center.