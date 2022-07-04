Singapore urged to halt hanging of Malaysian drug trafficker

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Anti-death penalty activists in Malaysia are urging Singapore’s government to halt the execution of a convicted Malaysian drug trafficker this week, the second in less than three months. The activists say Kalwant Singh, who was convicted in 2016 of bringing heroin into Singapore, is scheduled to be hanged Thursday. The execution of another Malaysian in late April sparked an international outcry because he was believed to be mentally disabled. The Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network delivered a statement to Singapore’s embassy urging that Kalwant’s execution be suspended to allow him an opportunity to file for clemency.