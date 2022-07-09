Italy relocates migrants after Lampedusa center overwhelmed

ROME (AP) — The Italian Navy has begun relocating the first 600 migrants from the Sicilian island of Lampedusa after its refugee identification center became overwhelmed with new arrivals. The migrants are being taken to another center in Sicily. July has seen a sustained uptick in daily migrant arrivals in Italy compared to last year. Interior Ministry statistics show 30,000 would-be refugees have made landfall so far this year compared to 22,700 in the same period last year. Lampedusa is often the destination of choice for Libyan-based migrant smugglers and its tiny center often gets overwhelmed. In recent days photos and videos have circulated showing filthy conditions at the migrant center.