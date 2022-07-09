Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army says a retired three-star general has been suspended as a military adviser. The suspension follows reports that his social media account carried a comment critical of first lady Jill Biden. An Army spokeswoman says an inquiry has been called for retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky, but provides no details. The first lady commented last month that the right of women to make their own decisions about their bodies had been stolen by the Supreme Court’s recent abortion decision. USA Today reports that a Twitter account under Volesky’s name carried the reply, “Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.”