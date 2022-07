The challenging Cascade Lakes Relay is back next month, and participants who cannot provide their own volunteers can "Hire a Volunteer," with the money then going to local nonprofits. Details at https://cascaderelays.com/cascade-lakes/volunteer-info/

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.