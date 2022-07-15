Bolt HR, 3 RBIs lead Irvin, Athletics over Astros 5-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Skye Bolt homered with a career-high three RBIs, Cole Irvin pitched six sharp innings and the Oakland Athletics beat the Houston Astros 5-1. Elvis Andrus hit a two-run single as the A’s rallied in the seventh. Bolt, who came off the 60-day injured list June 30, had a career-best three hits and his three RBIs were just one shy of his total from last season. The Astros finished with just four hits. Outfielders Yordan Alvarez and Michael Brantley are on the injured list and star second baseman Jose Altuve was out after being hit by a pitch in the knee Thursday. Manager Dusty Baker gave first baseman Yuli Gurriel and catcher Martín Maldonado the day off after the team got home early in the morning from a West Coast trip.

