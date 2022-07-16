Ericsson quietly hoping to extend IndyCar lead at Toronto

Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson sits quietly atop the IndyCar points standings without much fanfare. His lone win this season came at the series biggest race, the Indianapolis 500. And with this weekend’s chatter focusing primarily on the future plans of defending series champ Alex Palou, Ericsson’s teammate, and the banter between Andretti Autosport teammates Alexander Rossi and Romain Grosjean, Ericsson has again faded into the background. Except a strong second practice session has helped Ericsson emerge as one of the favorites on the streets of Toronto.

