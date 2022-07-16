Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukraine-based air carrier has crashed near the city of Kavala in northern Greece. Civil Aviation authorities say the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan, but have not been able to confirm how many people were on board or what the plane’s cargo was. It was operated by Meridian, a cargo carrier. The pilot managed to alert authorities about a problem in one of the plane’s engines and he was given the choice of landing in either Thessaloniki or Kavala airports. He opted for Kavala but the plane crashed to the west. The explosions have sparked speculation the plane was carrying explosives.

