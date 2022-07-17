Iran reinstates national soccer team coach fired 6 days ago

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Just six days after dismissing Dragan Skocic as head coach, an Iranian Football Federation (IFF) spokesman announced Sunday that the Croatian will lead Iran into November’s World Cup after all. In the latest episode of a chaotic build-up to Group B games against England, the United States and Wales, Ehsan Osuli said after a meeting of the IFF board of directors that there had been a change of heart. The federation voted to fire Skocic, who took the job in early 2020, on July 11 after a friendly defeat to Algeria in June and reports of divisions in the team.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.