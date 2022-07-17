Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:49 PM

Mora scores equalizer, Timbers tie 1-1 with Whitecaps

KTVZ

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora scored the equalizer for the Portland Timbers in a 1-1 tie with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday night.

Mora’s tying goal came on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute for the Timbers (6-6-9).

Brian White was the only member of the Whitecaps (7-9-5) to score.

The Timbers outshot the Whitecaps 16-12, with seven shots on goal to six for the Whitecaps.

Aljaz Ivacic saved five of the six shots he faced for the Timbers. Isaac Boehmer had six saves for the Whitecaps.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Timbers host the San Jose Earthquakes and the Whitecaps host the Chicago Fire.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content