Bosox ace Sale has broken left pinkie, hit by liner vs Yanks

NEW YORK (AP) — Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has a broken pinkie finger on his pitching hand after being hit by a line drive against the New York Yankees. It was yet another setback in an injury-plagued year for the Boston ace. Sale screamed out in pain after being struck by Aaron Hicks’ liner at over 106 mph with two outs in the first inning at Yankee Stadium. The ball deflected into right field for an RBI single that gave New York a 3-0 lead. The seven-time All-Star pitcher immediately ran off the field, holding up his fractured hand. The 33-year-old Sale was making his second start since returning from a fractured rib. During the Major League Baseball lockout, Sale broke a rib while working out on his own.

