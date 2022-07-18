GE reveals identity of 3 companies after historic split

General Electric is revealing the names of the three companies that will operate on their own after the historic split of the one-time conglomerate. GE said Monday that the healthcare business will be named GE Healthcare; the aviation business will be called GE Aerospace; and its energy businesses will be named GE Vernova. The split is the culmination of years of paring by the company which signaled a shift away from a corporate structure that dominated U.S. business for decades. The company has already rid itself of the products most Americans know it for, including the light bulbs that GE had been making since the late 19th century when the company was founded.

