Mets ace Jacob deGrom throws sim game, nearing season debut

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is nearing a return from a stress reaction in his right scapula after throwing 60 pitches across five innings in a simulated game Thursday at the team’s complex in Florida. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was initially supposed to throw live batting practice Tuesday, but the outing was pushed back two days after he experienced muscle soreness in his right shoulder. DeGrom has already made three minor league rehab starts, the most recent last Thursday for Triple-A Syracuse. The 34-year-old has been sidelined since spring training but was expected to return shortly after the All-Star break. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since July 7, 2021.

