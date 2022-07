MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins will be without cornerback Byron Jones and defensive back Elijah Campbell when training camp opens next week. Jones has been placed on the physically unable to perform list. Campbell is on the non-football injury list. Both moves were announced by the Dolphins on Friday.

