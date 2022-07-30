González, Bart hit back-to-back HRs, Giants outlast Cubs 5-4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Luis González and Joey Bart homered on consecutive pitches in the fourth inning and the San Francisco Giants withstood a late rally by Chicago and beat the Cubs 5-4. Austin Slater doubled home Darin Ruf in the bottom of the third to start the scoring for San Francisco. Yermín Mercedes followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0. After David Villar led off the bottom of the fourth with a single, González hit a two-run homer off Cubs starter Drew Smyly. On the next pitch, Bart homered to left to put the Giants up 5-0. San Francisco starter Jakob Junis pitched four scoreless innings, allowing five hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Tyler Rogers (2-3) followed with two perfect innings and was credited with the win.

