Boselli carries memories of late father into Hall of Fame

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tony Boselli is taking the memory of his father into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 50-year-old Boselli wanted nothing more than to make it to Canton before his dad died in 2021 from cancer. But Boselli’s induction into the Hall came a year too late for Don Anthony Boselli Sr. But Tony Boselli’s friends and family taped a congratulatory message from the elder Boselli 11 days before his death. They played it for Boselli during a party celebrating his induction into the Hall of Fame in early February. Boselli couldn’t watch it. He intends to, though, before his enshrinement next week.

