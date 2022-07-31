Iran says border guards have clashed with Afghan Taliban

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian border guards have clashed with the Afghan Taliban, the latest cross-border exchange since the former insurgents seized power in neighboring Afghanistan a year ago. The official IRNA news agency quoted the governor of a border country in eastern Iran as saying Sunday’s incident is under investigation. No casualties were reported. The semiofficial Tasnim news agency, which is close to Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard, said the Taliban opened fire on several houses on the eastern edge of the county, across the border from Afghanistan’s Nimruz province. It said the Taliban tried to raise their flag in an area that’s not part of the territory of Afghanistan. Tasnim said that after the exchange, calm returned.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.