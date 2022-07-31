Spain’s PM offers support for North Macedonia’s EU candidacy

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has offered North Macedonia his country’s full support for its integration into the European Union. Sanchez held talks Sunday with North Macedonia’s prime minister in the capital of Skopje. It was the second-last stop on his Western Balkan tour, which ends Monday in Albania. Sanchez has also visited Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro. Sanchez said the war in Ukraine has prompted the EU to rethink its enlargement policies and open its doors to countries in Eastern Europe and the Western Balkans.

