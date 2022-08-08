Hall of Famer Eckersley to leave Red Sox booth after season

BOSTON (AP) — Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley says he is leaving the Boston Red Sox broadcasts at the end of the season. It’s his 50th in Major League Baseball. Eckersley was drafted by Cleveland as a California high schooler in 1972. He went on to pitch 24 seasons as both a 20-win starter and a 50-save reliever for Cleveland, Boston, the Cubs, Oakland and the Cardinals. He won the AL Cy Young and MVP awards in 1992 while playing for the Athletics. He joined NESN in 2003 and stood out for his outspoken and colorful analysis on the Red Sox broadcasts.

