Andrus homer, Langeliers double help A’s past Rangers 5-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Elvis Andrus homered against his former team, Shea Langeliers doubled on the first pitch he saw in the big leagues and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 5-1. Oakland ended a nine-game losing streak. Andrus spent his first 12 seasons with Texas before a trade going into last season. His two-run shot in the seventh inning came in his 31st game against the Rangers. Langeliers grew up watching Andrus play shortstop. He lined Kohei Arihara’s pitch in the second inning down the line in left. The Rangers had a three-game winning streak snapped a day after manager Chris Woodward was fired.

