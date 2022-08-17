PICK SIX: Freshmen with high expectations to watch in 2022

Highly touted blue-chip prospects often arrive on campus with fans’ expectations very high, almost to the point of unfairness. Some relish the pressure, and meet those expectations, and others bide their time and await their chance to shine. The player under the most scrutiny, perhaps, didn’t even go to a Power Five school. Travis Hunter instead picked Jackson State, where he plans to play cornerback and receiver for coach Deion Sanders. And Hunter welcomes the opportunity to show the skills that made him the top recruit in the country.

