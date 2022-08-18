NHL taking both awards show, draft to Nashville in June 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL will be holding its awards and draft in Nashville in June 2023, the first time the league has held both in the same city since 2006. Vancouver hosted both events in 2006. The 2023 NHL awards will be held June 26 for the first time in the Music City. The NHL will hand out its regular-season awards that night, then hold the draft at Bridgestone Arena on June 28 and 29 hosted by the Predators. It will mark the 20th anniversary of the first time Nashville hosted the NHL draft. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league is thrilled to bring two marquee events to a city that knows how to throw a great party.

