Reds advance to Asian Champions League QF with 5-0 rout

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Urawa Reds has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League. The Japanese team routed Malaysia’s Johor Darul Tazim 5-0 on Friday. Thailand’s Pathum United also comfortably won its round-of-16 game. It beat Hong Kong’s Kitchee 4-0. Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea and Japan’s Vissel Kobe won Thursday to complete the eastern zone quarterfinal lineup. The draw is on Saturday with games taking place in Japan two days later. The tournament is divided into two geographic regions. Round-of-16 games in the western half of the draw will not be held until Feb. 2023.

