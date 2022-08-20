Bennett wins 2nd Vuelta stage, Teunissen leads overall

UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch fans have been given a surprise treat as Mike Teunissen grabbed the overall leader’s red jersey in the Spanish Vuelta. Sam Bennett of Ireland won the sprint finish in the second stage on Saturday. Defending champion Primoz Roglic stayed near the top of the standings. Teunissen came in fourth place at the final sprint to become the second Dutch leader in the overall standings after his Jumbo-Visma teammate Robert Gesink led after the first stage. Teunissen said his teammates had arranged for him to cross the line first. Bennett beat Mads Pedersen and Tim Merlier at the line for his first Grand Tour stage win since the 2020 Vuelta.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.