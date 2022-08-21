Konnor McClain rallies to claim US gymnastics national title

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Konnor McClain rallied past Shilese Jones to win her first U.S. gymnastics national title. The 17-year-old McClain posted a two-day total of 112.750, just ahead of Jones at 111.900. Jordan Chiles, part of the U.S. team that won silver at the 2020 Olympics last summer, finished third. Kayla DiCello took fourth, followed by Olympic floor exercise champion Jade Carey in fifth and Skye Blakely in sixth.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.