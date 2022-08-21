Thornton, Wings beat Sun 89-79, force deciding Game 3

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kayla Thornton scored 20 points and Teaira McCowan had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 89-79 in Game 2 of the best-of-three series and avoid elimination. Game 3 is Wednesday in Dallas. The sixth-seeded Wings never trailed Sunday en route to winning the franchise’s first playoff game since 2009. They led by double digits for the final 26-plus minutes, despite a 22-2 fourth-quarter run that trimmed a 31-point Sun deficit to 84-73 with less than 2 minutes left. Jonquel Jones had 20 points and nine rebounds for third-seeded Connecticut and Brionna Jones also scored 20. DiJonai Carrington added 14 points.

