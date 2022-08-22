Casemiro completes $60M move to Man United from Real Madrid

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United completed the signing of Casemiro for a reported $60 million hours after the Brazil international made an emotional departure from Real Madrid after nine years at the Spanish club. The 30-year-old Casemiro has signed a contract until 2026 with the option of a further year. He was presented to United’s fans on the field at Old Trafford ahead of the Premier League game against Liverpool. Casemiro says “I’m ending one beautiful journey in Madrid whilst starting another in Manchester.”

