Indian court moves to settle issues that led to FIFA ban

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court has handed control of the national soccer federation back to its administration in an attempt to get a FIFA suspension lifted. India’s Supreme Court had earlier appointed a three-member committee to manage the affairs of the All India Football Federation and to conduct elections for new office bearers by the end of August under a new constitution. However, that led to FIFA suspending the federation last week “due to undue influence from third parties,” which threatened the country’s hosting of the Under-17 Women’s World Cup next month. The court on Monday scrapped the three-member committee and ordered that the day-to-day affairs of the AIFF be managed by its secretary general, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

