Saleh: Not yet over for Mims with Jets despite trade request

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh is not ready to say goodbye to Denzel Mims. At least not yet. The third-year wide receiver requested Thursday through his agent to be traded by the New York Jets. Saleh said it remains “business as usual” with Mims despite that after the two spoke Friday morning. Saleh says it’s not over between the Jets and Mims. The 2020 second-round pick out of Baylor has just 31 catches for 490 yards and no touchdowns in 20 games over two seasons. He was no better than sixth on the team’s wide receiver depth chart in camp.

