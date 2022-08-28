Corbin ends Nats’ starting pitcher wins drought, beats Reds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Major league losses leader Patrick Corbin ended Washington’s record 43-game drought without a starting pitcher earning a victory as the Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 to avoid a series sweep. Corbin is now 5-17. A Washington starting pitcher had not earned a victory since Josiah Gray won at Philadelphia on July 6, shattering the previous , big league record of 35 games set by the 1949 Washington Senators. Ildemaro Vargas homered for Washington. Stuart Rothschild homered for Cincinnati, which has dropped 13 of 17.

