Sanchez scores twice as Marseille wins 3-0 at Nice to go top

PARIS (AP) — Alexis Sanchez has scored twice for Marseille as coach Igor Tudor’s new-look side won 3-0 at southern rival Nice to move provisionally top of the French league. Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain could restore its two-point lead with a home win over Monaco later Sunday. Marseille has made a strong start under Tudor who is known as a disciplinarian and whose appointment was questioned by fans. Elsewhere Montpellier cruised to a 7-0 win at Brest.

