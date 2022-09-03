Houston Texans to wear ‘Uvalde Strong’ decal on helmets during opening game of the NFL season

By Alaa Elassar and Jacob Lev, CNN

The Houston Texans will honor the victims of the Uvalde massacre at Robb Elementary School by wearing an “Uvalde Strong” decal on their helmets during the team’s opening game of the NFL regular season on September 11.

The announcement comes after Texans head coach Lovie Smith and linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey traveled to Uvalde, Texas, on Friday to surprise the Uvalde High School varsity football team ahead of their home opener.

The Uvalde Coyotes won their first home game at Honey Bowl Stadium, beating Eagle Pass Winn, CNN affiliate KSAT reported. During their visit, the Texans, along with Nike, unveiled new uniforms for Uvalde High School to wear this season.

Texans’ sports medicine director Roland Ramirez, who was a student at Robb Elementary School, was in attendance and told the high school team “the Texans will provide transportation and a suite for all of them to their 9/11 home opener vs. the Colts,” ESPN reported.

It has been nearly two months since the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary that left 21 people dead, including 19 children and two teachers. It is America’s deadliest school shooting since 2012.

Students in the Uvalde school district will be returning to school on Tuesday. However, no students or staff will be returning to Robb Elementary.

Numerous campus safety and security precautions will be in place, according to UCISD, including a new 8-foot perimeter fence at the elementary and high school campuses, additional security cameras, upgraded doors and locks and additional training for the district police force.

