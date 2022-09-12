Broadway theater to be renamed in honor of James Earl Jones

NEW YORK (AP) — The newly restored Cort Theatre on Broadway will be renamed after James Earl Jones on Monday, becoming the second theater on the Great White Way named after a Black artist. The move comes after a wide Broadway coalition of theater owners, producers, union leaders, creators and casting directors hammered out a series of reforms and commitments for the theater industry to ensure equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility.

