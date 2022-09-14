Report: Tesla driver lost scholarship before fiery crash

MIAMI (AP) — Federal investigators say a 20-year-old Tesla driver who died with a passenger in a fiery, high-speed crash on a South Florida street last year might have been upset after learning he had lost a scholarship. The National Transportation Safety Board released new documents Tuesday saying the driver of the 2021 Model 3 sedan learned hours before the Sept. 13, 2021, crash that he had lost a scholarship at Florida International University. Investigators say the crash occurred after the driver accelerated to 90 mph on a residential street to beat a yellow light. His speed tripled the 30 mph limit.

