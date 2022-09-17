Levis helps No. 9 Kentucky shut out Youngstown State 31-0

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Will Levis accounted for three touchdowns, Kavosiey Smoke ran for a score and No. 9 Kentucky shook off a slow start to shut out Youngstown State 31-0 on Saturday. Ranked in the top 10 ranking for the first time since October 2007, the Wildcats followed up last week’s SEC win at Florida by physically dominating the FCS Penguins in the inaugural meeting. Kentucky outgained YSU 472-196 on the way to its first shutout since beating Miami (Ohio) 42-0 in September 2009 and gave Wildcats coach Mark Stoops a victory over his hometown school.Levis posted his second 300-yard effort in three games, completing 27 of 35 attempts for 377 with sparkling catches by his receivers.

