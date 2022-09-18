Parson’s 2 TDs help Hawaii beat Duquesne 24-14

HONOLULU (AP) — Dedrick Parson ran for two first-half touchdowns, Penei Pavihi returned and interception 50 yards for a touchdown and Hawaii beat Duquesne 24-14. Duquesne (1-2) took nearly-8 minutes off the clock with a 14-play, 56-yard drive in the first quarter before settling for a 26-yard field goal by Brian Bruzdewicz that made it 3-0 but Parson answered with a 5-yard touchdown run less than 2 minutes later and scored on a run from 17 yards out to give Hawaii a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter. Malik Hausman intercepted two passes for Hawaii (1-3).

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.