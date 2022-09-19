Deschutes County DA’s Office works to speed HIV testing of domestic violence suspects, preserve grant funds

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- The Deschutes County District Attorney's Office is working to avoid a cut to a $490,000 domestic violence grant by requiring defendants where bodily fluids are believed were exchanged to be tested for HIV within 48 hours of arraignment, upon request of the alleged victim.

In 2018, Deschutes County lost 5% of funding for the 3-year grant because state law regarding testing suspects for communicable diseases did not require it to be done so quickly.

The conflict is that federal law requires that suspects are tested within 48 hours, while Oregon law states that a suspect must be tested after he or she is convicted, District Attorney John Hummel said.

Since receiving notice of the grant reduction in 2018, Hummel said his office has been working to create a plan accommodating the federal law. It's working closely with Saving Grace, a Bend non-profit offering domestic violence and sexual assault services across Central Oregon to help victims of crime.

The DV grant provides a dedicated investigator to solely work on crimes of domestic violence and gives Saving Grace additional capacity to aid survivors. Securing the additional 5% of the grant, Hummel said, can have a major impact assisting more people affected by domestic violence.

Additionally, Hummel said, victims receiving information about any potential communicable diseases within 48 hours are able to address health risks faster, so victims can get treatment sooner than later.

The next step is for the U.S. Department of Justice to approve the proposal.

