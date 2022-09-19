Skip to Content
News
By
today at 11:59 AM
Published 11:57 AM

Deschutes County DA’s Office works to speed HIV testing of domestic violence suspects, preserve grant funds

File graphic

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- The Deschutes County District Attorney's Office is working to avoid a cut to a $490,000 domestic violence grant by requiring defendants where bodily fluids are believed were exchanged to be tested for HIV within 48 hours of arraignment, upon request of the alleged victim.

In 2018, Deschutes County lost 5% of funding for the 3-year grant because state law regarding testing suspects for communicable diseases did not require it to be done so quickly.

The conflict is that federal law requires that suspects are tested within 48 hours, while Oregon law states that a suspect must be tested after he or she is convicted, District Attorney John Hummel said.

Since receiving notice of the grant reduction in 2018, Hummel said his office has been working to create a plan accommodating the federal law. It's working closely with Saving Grace, a Bend non-profit offering domestic violence and sexual assault services across Central Oregon to help victims of crime.

The DV grant provides a dedicated investigator to solely work on crimes of domestic violence and gives Saving Grace additional capacity to aid survivors. Securing the additional 5% of the grant, Hummel said, can have a major impact assisting more people affected by domestic violence.

Additionally, Hummel said, victims receiving information about any potential communicable diseases within 48 hours are able to address health risks faster, so victims can get treatment sooner than later.

The next step is for the U.S. Department of Justice to approve the proposal.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo will have a report coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Bola Gbadebo

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content