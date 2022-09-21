Webb pulled early after no-hit bid ends, Giants top Rox 6-1

DENVER (AP) — Logan Webb didn’t allow a hit until one out in the sixth inning and was then immediately pulled by manager Gabe Kapler after 66 pitches in the San Francisco Giants’ 6-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Alex Young, Cole Waites and Scott Alexander held the Rockies to two hits before Elehuris Montero ninth-inning homer off Thomas Szapucki in the Giants’ third straight win. Kapler said before the game they were monitoring Webb’s workload as he had thrown a career-high 182 innings entering his 31st start. But Webb showed no signs of fatigue in retiring the first 11 batters.

