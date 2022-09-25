Bend Heroes Memorial honor Gold Star Mothers and Families
Sunday was the Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day at the Bend Heroes Memorial in Brooks Park.
The event is meant to honor families and veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice during war.
