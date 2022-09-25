Skip to Content
Bend Heroes Memorial honor Gold Star Mothers and Families

KTVZ

Sunday was the Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day at the Bend Heroes Memorial in Brooks Park.   

The event is meant to honor families and veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice during war.

Bola Gbadebo

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here.

