UK walks back controversial plan to cut top tax rate

The British government has announced it will reverse plans to scrap the highest rate of income tax, following a major backlash to its proposed “growth plan.”

In a statement posted online Monday, finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said the plan “had become a distraction.”

We get it, and we have listened,” he said.

The announcement marks a major climb-down for new Prime Minister Liz Truss, whose government has been roiled by the reaction to its sweeping proposed tax cuts, which included slashing the top rate of income tax to 40% from 45%.

The radical cuts sent the pound plunging to historic lows and sparked market chaos, leading to a revolt within the governing Conservative Party.

This is a developing story. More to come.

