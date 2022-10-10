Ethiopia’s Tigray forces say Eritreans widen war offensive

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s Tigray rebels say Eritrea has extended its offensive into their region, as diplomats scramble to convene peace talks to resolve the almost two-year-long conflict. In a statement Monday, the Tigray forces said that Eritrea’s military has launched an “extensive offensive” in the direction of Rama, Zalambessa and Tserona towns in northeastern Tigray. They called on Tigray’s population to “further intensify their campaign of self-defense.” Communications to the areas affected by the fighting are down. The Associated Press was unable to verify the Tigray forces’ claims. Hostilities between the Tigray forces and Ethiopia’s federal government renewed in late August, breaking a fragile truce in place since March.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.