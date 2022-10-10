Red Bull guilty of ‘minor’ budget cap violation, FIA says

PARIS (AP) — Formula One team Red Bull has been found to have breached budget regulations last season. The sport′s governing body says it was guilty of “minor” overspending. The FIA announced the results of its investigation into whether some F1 teams had violated last season’s spending regulations when Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first title on the last lap of the last race. Verstappen clinched his second straight title at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday. The governing body says Red Bull is “considered to be in procedural and minor overspend breaches of the financial regulations” in 2021 but that any sanctions would be announced at a later date.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.