WORLD CUP WATCH: Dybala a fitness worry after another injury

MILAN (AP) — Paulo Dybala’s joy of scoring a penalty quickly turned into the anguish of potentially missing the World Cup. Dybala injured his left thigh as he converted the spot kick in Roma’s 2-1 win over Lecce and had to be substituted. The Argentina forward will undergo tests on Tuesday and his World Cup dream is at risk. It is the latest in a long list of injury problems for Dybala. He missed Argentina’s victorious Copa América campaign last year because of injury and fitness concerns. England right back Trent Alexander-Arnold also sustained an injury on club duty over the weekend.

