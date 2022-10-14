Packers suffering reversal of fortune in turnover margin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers nearly always win whenever they force at least one turnover. The problem is they aren’t producing enough yet this season and they are off to their worst five-game start since coach Matt LaFleur’s arrival in 2019. The Packers will try to correct that problem Sunday when they host the New York Jets. Green Bay owns a 37-1 regular-season record under LaFleur when it produces at least one takeaway. The Packers’ plus-32 turnover margin from 2019-21 led all NFL teams during that stretch. The Packers have seven turnovers and four takeaways this season.

