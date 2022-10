SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Declan Rice denied Ralph Hasenhuttl a vital win as West Ham drew 1-1 at Southampton in the Premier League. Saints manager Hasenhuttl had come under increasing pressure after a run of four straight defeats in the league. A first Premier League goal from Romain Perraud gave Southampton hope of a victory that would have lifted it out of the bottom three until Rice’s intervention.

