Union Berlin stuns Dortmund 2-0 to extend Bundesliga lead

BERLIN (AP) — Janik Haberer has scored twice for Union Berlin to upset Borussia Dortmund 2-0 and consolidate its early-season Bundesliga lead. Haberer’s two first-half goals dealt Dortmund its fourth defeat from 10 games so far and lifted Union five points clear of second-place Freiburg before its visit to 10-time defending champion Bayern Munich later Sunday. Cologne came from behind to beat Augsburg 3-2 with a late goal from Steffen Tigges.

