No. 6 Alabama struggling to get out of its own way

Alabama is still ranked No. 1 — but in penalties. A now sixth-ranked Crimson Tide team that can hold its own with any college team in talent and has a seven-time national champion coach on the sideline hasn’t been able to get out of its own way at times. Nick Saban’s team finally couldn’t overcome a rash of mistakes in a 52-49 loss to No. 3 Tennessee. The tally included a school-record 17 penalties. Alabama’s 66 penalties is the most among the other 131 FBS teams. The Crimson Tide host No. 24 Mississippi State on Saturday night.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.